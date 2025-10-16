Saudi Arabia and India are exploring partnerships in the chemicals and petrochemical sector, according to a news report.



The countries are exploring opportunities for investments, research and skill development, Economic Times, an Indian financial daily, reported.



The discussions were part of a meeting between India’s Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals.



Trade between the two countries stood at $41.88 billion in 2024-25, with chemicals and petrochemicals accounting for nearly 10 percent of the total, the report said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

