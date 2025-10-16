PHOTO
Saudi Arabia and India are exploring partnerships in the chemicals and petrochemical sector, according to a news report.
The countries are exploring opportunities for investments, research and skill development, Economic Times, an Indian financial daily, reported.
The discussions were part of a meeting between India’s Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals.
Trade between the two countries stood at $41.88 billion in 2024-25, with chemicals and petrochemicals accounting for nearly 10 percent of the total, the report said.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.