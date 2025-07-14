Advanced Petrochemical Co. has completed construction and commenced operations at its propane dehydrogenation (propylene) plant in Jubail Industrial City, which has a nameplate production capacity of 843,000 tonnes.

Operations also started at two polypropylene (PP) Plants, with a combined nameplate capacity of 800,000 tonnes annually, the petrochemical major said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The plants are operated by Advanced Polyolefins Industry Company, a joint venture, 85 per cent owned by Advanced Global Investment Co. (AGIC) and 15 per cent by Singapore-based SK Gas Petrochemical.

The cost of the complex, which includes three plants for processing propane gas, propylene, and isopropanol in Jubail Industrial City, is estimated at 7 billion Saudi riyals ($1.87 billion).

In 2022, Advanced Polyolefins secured financing of SAR 6.1 billion for the project.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

