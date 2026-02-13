Arab Finance: Lafarge Egypt, part of the Holcim Group and a leading provider of building materials, launched the ECOBuild Forum on Wednesday, a specialized event aimed at advancing sustainable construction practices in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The forum seeks to accelerate the transition to low-carbon construction, supporting Egypt’s sustainable development goals and Holcim’s global “Net Zero Emissions” strategy.

Organizers said sustainable building has become a pressing economic and developmental priority amid Egypt’s rapid urban expansion and major national projects.

Held at the Swiss Residence in Cairo, the event was hosted by Andreas Baum, the Swiss Ambassador to Egypt, and attended by Holcim global executives, CEOs of major real estate firms, architects, and engineering consultants.

Panel discussions at the forum addressed challenges and opportunities in low-carbon building materials, including market readiness, performance parity with traditional materials, certification frameworks, and financial and operational enablers for sustainable construction.

Recycling of construction and demolition materials was highlighted as a key contributor to the circular economy, reducing landfill dependency and lowering the sector’s carbon footprint.

The event also featured presentations on Holcim Group’s global sustainability and innovation initiatives, showcasing technologies for emissions reduction, use of alternative materials, and integrated systems that support low-carbon construction across the value chain.