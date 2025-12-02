The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), in collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy, has issued the Request for Proposals (RFP) to qualified companies/consortia for the development of Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy – Phase III – Zone 2 Solar PV IPP project.

Earlier, TradeArabia had reported that consortiums led by leading utility majors including French group EDF Renouvelables; Hong Kong-based Jinko Power and Chinese group Tianjin Zhonghuan New Energy as well as regional giants Saudi-based Acwa Power and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) had made it to the qualified bidders' list of KAPP for the project.

The scope of works for the winning bidder includes design, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer of the Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy – Phase III – Zone 2 Solar PV IPP, with a net capacity of 500 MW of power.

The list of qualified bidders includes:

*Acwa Power Company (in consortium with Alternative Energy Projects Company)

*EDF Renouvelables (with Abdullah Al Hamad Al Sagar and Brothers Company and Korean Western Power Company)

*Jinko Power (HK) (with Kuwait-based Combined Group Contracting Company)

*Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company - Masdar (with Fouad Alghanim & Sons General Trading Contracting Company)

*US-based Swift Current Management Services (with Arizona National for General Trading & Contracting Company) and

*Tianjin Zhonghuan New Energy with Sinotec Company and Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi & Sons

As per the list released by KAPP, MEWRE and Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, only three companies - French utility major TotalEnergies Renewables and two Turkish firms - Limak Yatirim Enerji Uretim Sirketi Isletme Hizmetleri ve Insaat and Kalyon Enerji Yatirimlari Anonim Sirketi - were bidding for the project without any consortium partners.

Once operational, the project - which lies within the administrative boundary of the Jahra Governorate, 100km from the capital city - will export the output from the plant to Kuwait’s electricity grid and transmission network.

According to KAPP, the project will benefit from Power Purchase Agreement with MEWRE as the offtaker for a 30- year term.

The deadline for submitting the RFPs has been set at February 16, 2026.

For the project, KAPP and MEWRE were assisted by Emst & Young as Lead & Financial Advisor, DLA Piper as Legal Advisor and DNV as Technical & Environmental Advisor.

