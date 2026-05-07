Saudi Aramco, a leading integrated energy and chemicals company, and solutions by stc, a leading enabler in digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and the region, are collaborating to deploy a next-generation high-performance supercomputer, as part of Aramco’s ongoing digital transformation efforts.

The initiative aims to boost Aramco’s Upstream computing capabilities in hydrocarbon discovery and recovery and will be the largest deployment of computing infrastructure in Aramco’s history.

The new supercomputer will serve as a critical enabler for Aramco’s Upstream operations, enabling advanced seismic data processing and large-scale reservoir modelling and simulation.

Designed to handle immense data volumes with high speed and precision, this powerful system will have seven times more compute capacity than is currently available for Aramco’s Upstream operations.

By significantly enhancing seismic imaging and reservoir simulation capabilities, the new supercomputer aims to redefine the speed and accuracy of hydrocarbon discovery and recovery, maximize recovery rates from existing fields across Saudi Arabia, and extend field longevity.

The $372.5 million project includes the deployment of a supercomputer tailored to support both seismic interpretation and reservoir modelling activities.

Leveraging advanced technologies from global leaders in high-performance computing, the project aims to provide Aramco with a competitive advantage in data-intensive Upstream operations.

The system is planned to be delivered by early 2027 and is expected to be a cornerstone of Aramco’s digital leadership in the global energy sector.

solutions by stc will deploy this infrastructure and provide software support and managed services.

Abdul Hameed Al-Dughaither, Aramco Executive Vice President of EXPEC & Drilling, said: “Aramco’s digital evolution is redefining what is possible for hydrocarbon exploration and reservoir management. With this next-generation supercomputer, being deployed through our strategic collaboration with solutions by stc, we aim to set a new standard in computational excellence. This milestone underscores our focus on harnessing advanced technologies to drive performance by unlocking new reserves, optimizing recovery rates, and identifying new ways to capture value.”

Omer Alnomany, solutions by stc Chief Executive Officer, said: "This collaboration represents a strategic step toward empowering the energy sector by leveraging the latest high-performance computing capabilities. It supports the acceleration of seismic data processing and improves the efficiency of exploration and production operations. Through this partnership, solutions by stc continues to strengthen its role in developing advanced digital infrastructure that enhances operational reliability, supports digital transformation goals, and increases the operational value of the Kingdom's energy sector.”

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