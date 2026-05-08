KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways has announced the resumption of its scheduled commercial flights from Kuwait International Airport Terminal 4 (T4) to Sphinx International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, starting May 10, with three flights per week.

Acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti said the move comes as part of the airline’s strategy to enhance operational flexibility and meet growing travel demand during the current period.

He noted that Kuwait Airways’ destinations in Egypt currently include Cairo International Airport, with two daily flights, and Sohag Airport, with two weekly flights, in addition to the resumed service to Sphinx Airport.

Al-Shatti said the airline prepares its flight schedules according to carefully planned operational programs to ensure continuity, safety and quality. He added that expanding services from Terminal 4 reflects Kuwait Airways’ commitment to improving operational efficiency and passenger services.

He also said the airline continues to monitor demand on various routes and may add special flights or increase seat capacity on destinations with high booking rates to provide passengers with convenient travel options.

Al-Shatti affirmed that Kuwait Airways remains committed to supporting air transport, strengthening regional connectivity and improving the travel experience across its network.

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