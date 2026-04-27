Emirates’ flagship A380, long celebrated as one of aviation’s most iconic aircraft, is set to reach new heights as the first installation of next-generation Starlink Wi-Fi onboard has just been completed.

The Emirates A380 was one of the first commercial aircraft in the world to offer internet to its customers, with first generation systems offering a total aircraft bandwidth of less than 1 Mbps.

Emirates’ installation of three Starlink antennas on each A380 will improve the Wi-Fi available onboard a thousand-fold - offering a ‘better than at home’ connectivity experience for customers, while flying at 40,000 feet.

The first Emirates A380 aircraft equipped with Starlink made its return to Dubai this week, after its installation and certification was accomplished in Newquay, UK. With more A380s scheduled for accelerated installation throughout 2026, Emirates customers will soon enjoy a transformative leap in onboard connectivity with the ability to stream, game, browse, and work throughout their journey on personal devices.

The service will be complimentary for all customers, across all cabins, with easy sign up and access. Future enhancements will include Live TV streaming over Starlink, initially on personal devices and later integrated into seatback screens.

From its celebrated Onboard Lounge to its signature First Class Shower Spa, the Emirates A380 has consistently redefined long-haul travel, beloved by customers from all corners of the globe. With the addition of Starlink’s seamless connectivity across all cabin classes, the Emirates A380 experience evolves once more, delivering a fully connected journey in the sky.

As the world’s largest passenger aircraft, the A380 presents unique engineering challenges and opportunities. This industry-first Starlink configuration is designed to meet the demands of the A380’s ‘double-decker’ layout and high passenger capacity and is capable of delivering more than 2 Gbps of total aircraft bandwidth across the cabin.

Compared with the Emirates Boeing 777, the Emirates A380 features additional wireless access points and a third antenna to deliver an enhanced connectivity experience for its higher passenger capacity.

Optimised inter‑deck integration supports a seamless Wi‑Fi experience, with customers able to enjoy high speeds depending on usage and device capability.

Starlink installations will soon begin at Emirates Engineering facilities in Dubai to accelerate deployment across the fleet. Emirates is committed to bringing the best possible connectivity to its entire fleet at the earliest opportunity, with 25 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft already equipped with Starlink and the first A380 now joining service.

So far, more than 650,000 Emirates customers have already flown on Starlink‑equipped flights, experiencing the benefits of next‑generation onboard connectivity firsthand.

The introduction of Starlink on the A380 builds on Emirates’ ongoing investment into redefining the customer journey, including one of the most ambitious retrofit programmes in aviation history.

To date, 93 Emirates aircraft have been fully refurbished, featuring the installation of the widely acclaimed Premium Economy cabins, an enhanced Business Class, refreshed First Class suites, upgraded interiors and finishes in Economy Class and throughout all aspects of the cabin, and expanded and upgraded inflight systems that can offer more than 6,500 channels of entertainment.

To complement the significant upgrades across all hardware, Emirates also continues to invest in its training programmes and facilities that are instrumental to customer experience.

In mid-2025, Emirates opened an US$ 8 million facility - ‘Centre of Hospitality Excellence’ to train its 25,000 cabin crew in the art of hospitality onboard – bringing together both the tangible and intangible elements of an outstanding travel experience.