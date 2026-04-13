DUBAI: H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met with Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Corporation, a leading global asset and alternative investment management company.

During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities to expand cooperation, highlighting the UAE and Dubai’s value proposition for global investors, including an integrated financial system, a flexible and advanced regulatory environment, and world-class digital infrastructure.

The meeting also discussed Dubai’s growing role as a bridge between the markets of the East and West.

The discussions noted the city’s strengths in enabling sustainable growth through long-term partnerships, a transparent and business-friendly environment, and a forward-looking government vision aligned with global shifts in finance and investment.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre.