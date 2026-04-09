RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Business Confidence Index registered 52.1 points in March 2026, remaining within the optimistic range, despite a 14.2 percent decrease compared to February’s 60.7 points in view of the current geopolitical pressures.

The index reflects the continued confidence of private sector establishments in the stability of economic activity and the continuation of growth across various sectors, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates optimism from pessimism.

At the sector level, the Business Confidence Index for the industrial sector registered 50.8 points in March, a 15.8 percent decrease compared to the previous month, influenced by a decline in confidence related to current sales and an increase in expected input costs.

The services sector index also reached 52 points, a 14.9 percent month-on-month decrease, resulting from a decline in confidence in current purchase orders and expectations regarding input costs for the coming month.

In the construction sector, the index registered 53 points, down 12.6 percent compared to February 2026, impacted by declining confidence in current purchase orders and rising expected input costs for the coming month.

The Business Confidence Index (BCI) is an economic indicator that measures the level of optimism among businesses regarding current conditions and future expectations. The index ranges from zero to 100 points, with readings above 50 indicating optimism and below 50 indicating pessimism.

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