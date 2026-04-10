The activities of the third edition of the AgriculturalForum concluded today in the Wilayat of Taqa, Dhofar Governorate. Organized bythe Office of the Wali of Taqa in cooperation with the General Directorate ofAgricultural Wealth, Fisheries, and Water Resources, the forum aimed tofacilitate the exchange of expertise and review qualitative initiativescontributing to the development of the agricultural and livestock sectors, withthe participation of several public and private entities.

SuhailMohammed Al Maashani, a specialist at the Office of the Wali of Taqa,emphasized in his speech that the forum embodies the continuous interest in theagricultural sector and strengthens its role in supporting the national economyand achieving self-sufficiency. He highlighted the importance of exchangingexperiences, reviewing the latest initiatives, discussing challenges, andproposing innovative solutions.

Theforum featured several dialogue sessions and workshops discussing variousthemes, alongside the opening of an accompanying exhibition showcasingagricultural and livestock products from the wilayat, reflecting the localcommunity's efforts in this vital sector.

Furthermore,the event included awareness lectures targeting school students, livestockbreeders, and beekeepers, focusing on disseminating modern practices inagriculture and bio-production and enhancing water resource efficiency. It alsofeatured competitions aimed at stimulating individual initiatives and boostinglocal production among citizens.

Atthe conclusion of the forum, Sheikh Tarik Khalid Al Hinai, Wali of Taqa and chiefguest of the occasion, honored the participants and winners.

The forum aimed to raise awareness regarding the importance of home and seasonalfarming, encourage youth to invest in agricultural resources, increasevegetation cover, and utilize the Khareef season in Dhofar Governorate forgrowing seasonal crops.

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