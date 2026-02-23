Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG Holding) logged EGP 18.201 billion in consolidated net profits after tax for 2025, 43% year-on-year (YoY) up from EGP 12.769 billion, according to the financial indicators.

Consolidated revenues jumped by 46% YoY to EGP 62.495 billion in 2025 from EGP 42.670 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) hiked by 59.6% to EGP 6.98 from EGP 4.37.

Meanwhile, standalone net profits hit EGP 839.857 million last year, up 4.7% from EGP 801.960 million in 2024.

Additionally, TMG Holding generated standalone revenues of EGP 991.485 million last year, rising by 3% from EGP 965.929 million in 2024.

Likewise, EPS increased by 4.4% to EGP 0.40 from EGP 0.39.

The group's backlog build-up surged by 50% YoY to EGP 441.2 billion in 2025, positioning the group to double annual real estate revenues over the coming five years.

Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of TMG Holding, said: “FY25 was a milestone year for TMG, with total revenues surging 46% year-on-year, reflecting disciplined execution across our real estate portfolio, accelerating momentum in hospitality, and the continued scaling of our recurring income platforms.”

He added: “We achieved contracted sales of EGP 382.2 billion, supported by the launches of Sharm Bay and Oman-based Jood and Yamal coming in toward the end of the year, and a material backlog of existing projects totaling EGP 441.2 billion, underscoring the strength of our brand, the resilience of end-user demand, and the depth of our existing project pipeline.”

TMG Holding was recently promoted from the Small Cap segment to the Mid Cap segment within the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series (GEIS).