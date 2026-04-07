CI Capital, a leading financial services group, announced on Monday the successful completion of an EGP 2.214bn securitised bond issuance on behalf of Capital for Securitisation, with Halan Consumer Finance acting as the originator.

The issuance was structured across two tranches. The first tranche, valued at EGP 1.528bn with a 12-month tenor, received a Prime 1 rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS). The second tranche, worth EGP 686m with an 18-month tenor, was assigned an A- rating.

Amr Helal, CEO of the Investment Bank (Sell-Side) at CI Capital, said the successful execution of Halan’s latest securitisation reflects the firm’s continued track record in delivering landmark transactions in the Egyptian market. He added that the deal reinforces CI Capital’s position as a trusted strategic partner in debt capital markets, underlining its ability to provide innovative, tailored financing solutions to a diverse client base.

Helal also praised the efforts of CI Capital’s Debt Capital Markets team, along with all parties involved, for their role in successfully closing the transaction.

Mohamed Abbas, Managing Director and Head of Debt Capital Markets at CI Capital, noted that the issuance highlights the strength of the strategic partnership between the two parties and the mutual trust built through ongoing collaboration over the past year, including Halan’s previous securitisation issuance in September 2025.

He added that the transaction builds on CI Capital’s strong track record of executing debt capital markets deals despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, further consolidating its position as a leading player in Egypt’s DCM space.

CI Capital acted as sole financial adviser, issuance manager, bookrunner, and lead arranger on the transaction. Matouk Bassiouny served as legal adviser, while Baker Tilly acted as the financial auditor for the issuance.

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