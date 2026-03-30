Arab Finance: The Egyptian government will offer the Citizen Bond again in the coming period through post offices nationwide, Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced.

Kouchouk noted that the first issuance attracted significant public demand and achieved remarkable proceeds within three weeks.

The bond offers a fixed annual return of 17.75%, paid monthly for 18 months, which is a good opportunity for citizens to invest directly and securely in government securities.

Meanwhile, the nominal value of the bond stands at EGP 1,000 and its multiples, with a minimum investment of EGP 10,000.

He emphasized the government's commitment to providing citizens with a savings and investment tool with a competitive fixed return, paid monthly for 18 months.

The bond can be easily redeemed after four months, either in full or in part, as per the established regulations and published at post offices.