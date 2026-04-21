Arab Finance: French company Valeo has inaugurated a research and development (R&D) center in Egypt for the development of AI solutions, set to be one of Valeo’s leading R&D centers globally, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held talks with Valeo’s CEO Christophe Périllat to review the company’s activities in Egypt, emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting the communications and information technology (ICT) sector.

Madbouly praised Valeo's expansion strategy, which focuses on leveraging advanced technology in manufacturing processes and enhancing the capabilities of Egyptian talent to meet the growing demand for smart solutions in the automotive sector.

For his part, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hendy indicated that the new center is scheduled to begin operations with 35 engineers and plans to expand to over 100 specialists in the coming period.

It aims to accelerate the integration of AI-driven tools across the company's various global activities to boost productivity and support next-generation software for smart mobility solutions.

This supports Egypt's ambition to become a regional technology hub and an attractive destination for global software investments.

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