Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting to review progress on establishing a global center for storing, supplying, and trading grains and oils in Egypt, as part of broader efforts to strengthen food security and expand logistics capabilities, as per a statement.

The meeting brought together senior officials, including Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Hussein Eissa, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptians Abroad Badr Abdelatty, and Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom, alongside representatives from Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and Future of Egypt. Madbouly said Egypt is in talks with several countries to establish logistics centers for grains and oils, noting that the initiative has already been raised at the presidential level as part of efforts to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors.

The project is among the key proposals under consideration with partner countries. Both sides have agreed to prepare technical studies and begin negotiations on storage mechanisms.

The meeting stressed the need to accelerate these studies, set a clear implementation timeline, and assign a lead entity to oversee the project.

Madbouly tasked the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade and the Future of Egypt with completing a detailed feasibility study. The study will outline the required capacity of the logistics hub, construction costs, expected returns, and the added economic value, as well as the state’s potential contribution and related investment incentives.