Across the Middle East, manufacturers are navigating a perfect storm of workforce pressures. Labour markets have historically been heavily reliant on expat workers. Skills availability varies widely across shifts and sites. Succession planning is uneven, while unplanned leave, fatigue and turnover introduce daily operational risk.

Even as factories invest heavily in automation, cloud platforms and industrial IoT, the human layer of production remains fundamental, and fragile, says Vibhu Kapoor, Regional Vice President – Middle East, Africa & India, Epicor.

The result is a contradiction many manufacturers quietly live with. Plants may be highly connected, instrumented and data-rich, yet still struggle with quality drift, rework and inconsistent output. The issue is rarely a lack of technology. More often, it is the absence of a practical mechanism that ensures work is carried out correctly and consistently on the shop floor, regardless of who is on shift or how experienced they are.

In this environment, operational resilience depends less on adding more systems, and more on strengthening the link between people, process and performance.

When workforce reality meets operational risk

The day-to-day reality inside many Middle East factories is one of constant change. Shifts rotate, teams evolve, and experience levels fluctuate. Under pressure to maintain output, manufacturers often rely on informal workarounds: paper-based instructions, on-the-job learning, or experienced operators filling the gaps left by less seasoned colleagues.

Mistakes under these circumstances are rarely careless. They are human. Steps are skipped because task lists are unclear. Tools are used out of sequence. Checks are completed late during busy periods. Fatigue and sickness increase the likelihood of error, while new employees may not yet recognise when something feels “off”.

Over time, these small deviations accumulate. Scrap increases. Rework becomes normalised. Quality teams spend more time investigating issues than preventing them. And while MES systems faithfully report what happened, they are often powerless to intervene before problems spread.

Why connectivity alone is not enough

Many manufacturers have made significant investments in MES, ERP and machine connectivity. These systems excel at visibility. They tell leaders what is happening across lines, shifts and sites. What they do not do is actively enforce how work should be performed in real time.

In a workforce-constrained environment, visibility without enforcement is not enough. Knowing that a quality check was missed does little to help if the issue is only discovered after hundreds of parts have already been produced.

This is where process control changes the equation, shifting the focus from observation to prevention. By embedding rules, sequences and checks directly into daily operations, it ensures work is carried out correctly, consistently and safely — regardless of who is on the shop floor.

Making the process the safety net

At its core, process control provides digital guardrails for the workforce. It replaces reliance on memory, paper binders and informal handovers with guided, enforceable workflows that adapt to context.

Operators are led through each step visually and logically, reducing dependence on language proficiency or prior experience. Tools and devices are integrated directly into the workflow, ensuring they can only be used at the correct moment and within defined parameters. If something goes out of tolerance, the system responds immediately.

Importantly, this approach does not slow production. It removes hesitation, second-guessing and rework. For new or temporary staff, it accelerates time to productivity. For experienced operators, it reduces the risk of complacency during long or repetitive shifts.

Supporting training, succession and consistency

Succession remains one of the most difficult challenges for manufacturers in the region. As experienced technicians retire or relocate, years of tacit knowledge can disappear overnight. Process control helps capture that expertise and embed it directly into digital workflows, making best practice repeatable rather than reliant on individuals.

Training becomes continuous rather than episodic. Recurring errors can trigger targeted retraining, while skill verification ensures only qualified operators perform specific tasks. At the same time, standardised processes make it easier to maintain consistency across shifts and sites — a critical requirement as regional manufacturers scale operations.

Quality and compliance without the bottlenecks

Regulatory scrutiny and customer expectations continue to rise, particularly in sectors such as automotive, industrial manufacturing and food production. Process control enables traceability down to the level of the operator, tool and task without adding manual reporting overheads.

Actions are recorded automatically, exceptions are escalated in real time, and quality teams are alerted before issues propagate. In environments where audits and inspections are routine, this built-in discipline improves outcomes while reducing operational strain.

A workforce-first view of the connected factory

Much of the smart manufacturing conversation has focused on machines, data and automation. In the Middle East, however, the defining challenge is enabling a diverse and dynamic workforce to perform consistently, every day.

Process control reframes the connected factory around people. By guiding operators, enforcing best practice and responding instantly when something deviates, it turns operational discipline into a system-driven capability rather than an individual burden.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

