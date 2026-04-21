Arab Finance: TAWASOA for Factoring announced a cash dividend distribution of EGP 0.07134 per share for 2025, according to a bourse statement.

The dividend amount will be disbursed on May 7th through Misr for Central Clearing, Depository, and Registry (MCDR).

The payout is entitled to shareholders of the record date, May 4th.

Last month, the Egyptian Exchange's (EGX) Listing Committee approved the listing of 40 million subscription rights for TAWASOA for Factoring as part of a capital increase from EGP 75 million to EGP 115 million.

Founded in 2020, TAWASOA for Factoring is a non-banking financial institution based in Egypt, specializing in factoring and offering fast, customized, and high-quality solutions.