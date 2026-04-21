Arab Finance: Housing and Development Properties (HDP), the real estate arm of Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank), signed an EGP 1.5 billion financing agreement with MIDBANK, according to a statement.

This facility deal backs HDP’s ongoing expansion strategy to accelerate the growth of current and future projects. This is in addition to scaling its operations across the Egyptian real estate market and delivering integrated, high-quality communities.

The signing reflects HDP's trust in MIDBANK, which reflects strong confidence in performance, vision, and direction for the coming phase, supporting their partnerships and growth.

Last December, HDP penned a cooperation agreement with EPower to manage, operate, and maintain electricity and water networks across its developments.

In 2025, HD Bank registered consolidated net profits after tax amounting to EGP 18.715, up 50.3% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 12.454 billion.

Established in 1979, HD Bank is an Egyptian joint stock company, providing banking, housing, and real estate services.