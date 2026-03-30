Egypt’s Minister of Finance, Ahmed Kouchouk, announced that the “Citizen Bond” will be re-offered through post offices nationwide in the coming days, following strong demand during its initial issuance.

Kouchouk said the first tranche of the bond attracted significant interest from citizens and generated notable proceeds within three weeks of launch.

In a statement, he explained that the bond offers a fixed annual return of 17.75%, which is exempt from taxes and paid on a monthly basis, making it an attractive savings instrument for individuals seeking stable income.

The bond has a tenor of 18 months, with a nominal value of EGP 1,000 and its multiples, and a minimum subscription amount of EGP 10,000.

Kouchouk described the issuance as a secure and accessible opportunity for citizens to invest directly in government securities, underscoring the state’s commitment to expanding savings and investment options that offer reliable, periodic returns.

He added that investors can redeem the bond after four months, either partially or in full, in line with the rules and procedures announced through post offices.

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