UAC of Nigeria Plc has listed its N54.03 billion Series 1 bond on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), underscoring the Exchange’s growing profile as a multi-asset platform and providing the company with access to long-term capital.

The seven-year senior unsecured instrument, admitted to trading on April 17, 2026, carries a fixed coupon of 17.35 percent and was issued under UACN’s ₦150 billion multi-instrument programme.

Priced at par with 54.03 million units at N1,000 each, the bond will mature on December 15, 2032. Investors will receive semi-annual coupon payments on June 15 and December 15 throughout the tenor. The offer closed in December 2025.

The structure features a four-year moratorium on principal repayment, after which amortization will commence, with an option for early redemption at the issuer’s discretion.

Commenting on the listing, David Adonri, Vice Chairman of Highcap Securities Ltd, said: “What stands out is the continued ability of issuers like UAC of Nigeria Plc to access long-term funding. This reflects both the depth of the domestic debt market and the growing relevance of NGX as a credible platform for capital raising across asset classes.”

The transaction was jointly arranged by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, Quantum Zenith Capital & Investments Limited, and FCMB Capital Markets Limited, with Chapel Hill Denham Securities Limited acting as stockbroker. Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited served as trustee, while Africa Prudential Plc was appointed registrar.

This listing highlights NGX’s continued evolution beyond equities, strengthening its fixed income segment and further reflecting its profile as a more diversified, multi-asset marketplace.

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