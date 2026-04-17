Nasdaq Dubai has recorded 18 fixed income listings in the first quarter of 2026, raising over $8 billion, bringing the total outstanding debt listings to $149 billion.

The performance reflects sustained issuer activity and steady investor demand across global fixed income markets.

Total outstanding listings reached $149 billion, including $105 billion in sukuk and $44 billion in bonds, reinforcing Nasdaq Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading venues for sukuk listings.

The Q1 activity reflected a strong mix of domestic and international issuers, with UAE issuers accounting for 67% of total listings, complemented by 33% from international issuers, said the Nasdaq Dubai in its statement.

Activity included issuances from the UAE Federal Government and supranationals such as the New Development Bank, alongside leading financial institutions and corporates across the aviation and real estate sectors.

The first quarter's total of over $8 billion across 18 listings underscores consistent issuer activity and robust investor appetite within the fixed income markets, said the statement.

Q1 2026 listings spanned a diverse range of issuer types, currencies, and structures, with significant transactions across USD, EUR, and AED markets, including:

*Financial Institutions: Banks, including Emirates NBD, issued across Green, Blue, and digitally native formats, while Mashreq accessed Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital. Al Masraf also remained active during the quarter.

*Supranationals: The New Development Bank and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF) listed issuances on Nasdaq Dubai to support funding activities, including initiatives linked to the regional energy sector.

*Corporate Sector: Issuances from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), United Terra Enterprises, and real estate developers including - Binghatti and Omniyat - reflect continued access to capital across key sectors of the regional economy.

A key highlight of the quarter was the New Development Bank’s $2 billion debut issuance, underscoring Nasdaq Dubai’s continued appeal to regional and international issuers.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

