National Printing Company posted 37.1% lower consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 403.027 million in 2025, compared to EGP 640.839 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 25.1% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 1.43 at the end of December 2025 from EGP 1.91 a year earlier. Net sales increased by 7% to EGP 7.640 billion from EGP 7.140 billion.

Meanwhile, standalone net profits after tax plunged by 96.7% to EGP 6.868 million last year from EGP 205.122 million in 2024, while sales fell by 83.7% to EGP 48.008 million from EGP 294.450 million.

Non-consolidated EPS retreated by 96.9% to EGP 0.03, compared to EGP 0.97.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the owners shrank by 15.61% to EGP 200.045 million from EGP 242.829 million.

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