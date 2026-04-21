Doha, which has been relatively “more resilient and stable”, could see the revival of initial public offerings or IPOs/listing in the energy sectors in the medium-to-long term in the post Iran-war scenario, according to KPMG in Qatar.

The country could also witness capital reallocation from riskier GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) equity and bond markets to Qatar government bonds, KPMG Qatar said in its latest research note.

On the emerging opportunities post war, it said while such conflicts present clear risks, they may also give rise to emerging opportunities, particularly when supported by proactive government interventions and support.

“Despite increase in general risk perception, within the GCC, Qatar has been relatively more resilient and stable, which could in fact witness capital reallocation from riskier GCC equity and bond markets to Qatar government bonds,” it said, adding the medium-to-long term could see the revival of IPOs/listings in the energy sectors.

Further, there could be opportunities for potential sovereign sukuk issuance, acceleration of green and sustainable finance issuance, it said.

Highlighting that SWFs (sovereign wealth funds) and related investment companies could support local equity and bond markets through active participations, especially during sell offs; KPMG said there could be higher activity in commodity and derivate markets to hedge oil price volatility, manage foreign exchange (FX), commodity hedging and structured derivate products.

On liquidity opportunities, the note stressed the enhanced liquidity through potential resilience and stimulus package, some of which based on recent local and regional precedents may include favourable repo rates, enhanced access to reserves, and regulatory reliefs on liquidity ratios.

Further, special lending window facilities, FX swap lines could also boost overall liquidity, it suggested.

Finding that persistent higher energy gas prices may increase fiscal revenues, which may enhance liquidity of Qatari energy and government-related enterprise (GRE) companies; the report said parking such enhanced liquidity in the local banking system may improve liquidity for banking sector over a period.

In order to address the credit and default risk, KPMG said banks could launch specific products and financing solutions (takaful and non takaful) designed to cover war-risk and supply chain related disruptions.

Further, banks can also offer structured emergency credit lines for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and corporates affected indirectly by conflict, it said.

“Government schemes such as state-backed credit guarantee, targeted subsidies to certain impacted sectors, moratoriums, capital buffer relief to facilitate credit lending activity have had successful precedents both regionally and globally to mitigate such risks,” KPMG said.

About infrastructure financing, it said increased revenues of government due to persistent high energy prices could see investment in specialised sectors such defence and technology, ports, pipelines, food safety and storage and data infrastructure, which may also open financing opportunities (project financing, syndicate loans for giga projects and PPP or public private partnership financing solutions).

In line with the Qatar Central Bank’s Third Financial Sector Strategy and the Qatar Financial Centre Digital Asset Framework vision to establish Qatar as a leading regional fintech and digital finance hub, KPMG said the post-conflict scenario could see potential to expand digital payments, cross-border settlements and digital trade financing solutions.

“Accordingly, fintech regulatory sandbox to support digital trade finance solutions should be accelerated,” it recommended.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

