RIYADH — Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to Saudi Arabia rose 13% year-on-year (YoY) to exceed SR1 trillion by the end of 2025, according to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

SAMA’s figures show that FDI — defined as investment reflecting a long-term relationship and lasting interest by entities in an economy other than their own, allowing for a degree of influence — accounted for around 33% of total foreign investment in the Kingdom.

Data also indicates that total FDI stock in the Saudi economy expanded 19% YoY to reach SR3.32 trillion by the end of 2025.

Beyond FDI, growth in foreign investment was driven by portfolio investments — including equities, investment fund shares, and debt securities — which totaled SR1.315 trillion, alongside other investments amounting to SR907.8 billion.

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