TA’ZIZ and Alpha Dhabi Holding announced today at the Make it in the Emirates platform, a strategic collaboration agreement for ~$10 billion (AED36.7 billion) in capital investment in new industrial chemicals in the TA’ZIZ industrial chemicals ecosystem in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

The strategic collaboration is being progressed through a joint feasibility and market study in line with the UAE’s industrial strategy and the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

The agreement was marked at the Make it in the Emirates platform in the presence of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, Mohamed Ghannam Alrumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alpha Dhabi Holding, and Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company (IHC). It was signed by Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, and Engineer Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding.

Subject to final investment decisions and regulatory approvals, the partnership could produce up to 14 new chemicals, delivering ~2.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of additional chemical capacity in the TA’ZIZ industrial chemicals ecosystem in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

The proposed chemicals are widely used across construction, automotive, packaging, consumer goods, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, and are underpinned by strong domestic demand and long-term growth fundamentals.

Al-Kindi said: “This strategic collaboration with Alpha Dhabi offers significant potential to expand TA’ZIZ’s mission to drive industrial growth, enable import substitution and create new economic opportunities in the UAE. We look forward to working with our partners to swiftly progress the joint study and unlock the industrial and economic potential from the new chemical products.”

The new chemicals, which include styrene and polystyrenes, acrylic acid and derivates, polyols, MDI, epoxy resins and linear alpha-olefins, are anchored on domestic demand and could substitute key products currently imported into the UAE, while strengthening local supply chain resilience.

The partnership supports the UAE’s national industrial priorities, including the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) initiative and the country’s industrial strategy, by strengthening domestic manufacturing capability and advancing self-sufficiency in strategically important chemical products.

Engineer Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Dhabi Holding said: “Our partnership with TA’ZIZ reflects Alpha Dhabi’s commitment to investing in strategic, future-focused industrial platforms that support the UAE’s economic transformation. The proposed chemicals derivatives will strengthen domestic manufacturing, unlock export opportunities and create sustainable long-term value.”

New chemical production would be tightly integrated within the TA’ZIZ and broader ADNOC ecosystems, capitalizing on synergies across feedstock sourcing, utilities, infrastructure and facilities integration, enhancing overall competitiveness and capital efficiency. The collaboration demonstrates how the UAE is built to keep building, using MIITE as the platform to translate industrial ambition into advanced chemical production that strengthens local manufacturing and global competitiveness.

The proposed new chemicals will build on TA’ZIZ’s world‑scale production portfolio, set to reach a production capacity of 4.7 mtpa of marketable products in Phase 1 by end-2028, including low‑carbon ammonia, methanol and PVC.

The ‘Make it in the Emirates’ platform is taking place from 4-7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. It is the UAE’s flagship industrial event, designed to accelerate the country’s manufacturing ambitions.

The event is hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC Group and L’IMAD Holding, and organized by ADNEC Group.