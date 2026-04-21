Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with Greg McDaniel, Senior Vice President for International Assets at APA Corporation and the company’s General Manager in Egypt, to discuss strengthening cooperation and review operational progress across its production sites, as per a statement by the Egyptian ministry.

The meeting focused on improving efficiency and advancing work mechanisms in concession areas, as part of broader efforts to enhance output and optimize operations.

Badawi highlighted the performance of field teams following a recent visit to production sites in Egypt’s Western Desert, underscoring the role of employees as a central factor in maintaining continuous production.

He also pointed to the professionalism of the workforce, particularly the company's adherence to occupational safety and health standards and environmental protection measures.

Discussions also covered updated contractual frameworks introduced by the petroleum sector as part of a wider package of investment incentives. These models are designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and encourage partners to expand production activities.

In March, APA Corporation announced a new natural gas discovery in the Western Desert following the drilling of the SKAL-1X exploration well in the South of Kalabsha development area. This reflects the success of the incentives and measures implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, which enabled APA Corporation to expand its exploration activities and increase its investments.