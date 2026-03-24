Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy of Egypt Mahmoud Esmat discussed the progress in the Dabaa nuclear plant project, according to a statement.

In his meeting with Andrey Petrov, the First Deputy Director General for Nuclear Energy of the Rosatom State Corporation, Esmat reviewed the requirements for the project’s advanced phases according to the established plan and timelines and their connection to the national electricity grid.

The minister addressed the work plan for the ongoing preparations to receive the electrical equipment and giant generators for connection to the unified grid.

He stressed the need to intensify training programs and take all necessary measures to accelerate the pace of work and project implementation.

Additionally, the meeting also touched upon the engineering, technical, and administrative work to develop human resources.

Both sides affirmed that the project's progress is going according to schedule.

They agreed on holding joint meetings and reciprocal visits to follow up on the latest developments in the nuclear power generation project.

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