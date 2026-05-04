ABU DHABI: Omar Al Nuaimi, ADNOC’s Acting Group Chief, Commercial and ICV, stated that ADNOC is moving into a new phase of accelerated, world-scale delivery to meet rising global energy demand.

''ADNOC is proud to continue reinforcing our role as a catalyst of the UAE’s industrial growth and an enabler of the Make it in the Emirates initiative,'' he told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ‘Make it With ADNOC’ Forum, held ahead of the Make it in the Emirates 2026.

''As part of this effort, we announced today at the ‘Make it with ADNOC’ Forum, our plan to award AED200 billion in projects over the next two years as part of our CAPEX approved by the Board in November,'' he said, explaining that the planned project awards span ADNOC’s upstream and downstream operations and usher in a new phase of project delivery that will supercharge UAE’s manufacturing capacity, strengthen industrial resilience, deepen the impact of the company’s In-Country Value program and advance the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative.

‘Make it With ADNOC’ Forum, he added, connected top engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors with 70 local manufacturers included in ADNOC’s ‘Local+’ list after meeting the required technical and qualification standards to support ADNOC’s project needs.

''The ‘Local+’ initiative is aimed at ensuring that UAE-made products are first-choice across ADNOC’s project delivery, supporting the growth of local manufacturers. The message is simple: where UAE-made products meet our technical standards, they should be the first choice in ADNOC projects,'' he further added.

This, he continued, is a practical demonstration of the Make it in the Emirates initiative: connecting demand from major projects with the capabilities of local manufacturers.

''This will strengthen local manufacturing, build supply chain resilience, and support the UAE’s industrial growth.We invite new and existing partners to take advantage of the opportunities ADNOC is creating and join us in expanding the UAE’s industrial base.''

He pointed out that the forum brought together more than 400 partners from government agencies and the private sector, along with major engineering, procurement and construction contractors, service companies, suppliers and manufacturers, which contributes to enhancing readiness, accelerating implementation and expanding industrial localization opportunities in the country.