ABU DHABI: ADNOC today confirmed it is accelerating growth and delivery of its strategy with AED200 billion ($55 billion) in new project awards for 2026-2028. The planned project awards reinforce delivery of ADNOC’s five-year capital expenditure (CAPEX) plan approved by its Board of Directors last year and will usher in a new phase of world-scale project execution across its value chain to meet growing global energy demand.

The announcement was made at the ‘Make it With ADNOC’ Forum, which connected top engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors with 70 local manufacturers included in ADNOC’s ‘Local+’ list after meeting its technical and qualification standards to support the company’s project requirements.

The ‘Local+’ initiative under ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) program is aimed at ensuring that Made in the Emirates products are first-choice across ADNOC’s project delivery, supporting the growth of local manufacturers.

The planned project awards span ADNOC’s upstream and downstream operations and usher in a new phase of project delivery that will supercharge UAE’s manufacturing capacity, strengthen industrial resilience, deepen the impact of the company’s In-Country Value program and advance the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “In line with the directives of the UAE Leadership to advance the UAE’s energy and industrial sectors, ADNOC is entering a defining execution phase in its strategy, driven by scale, pace and a laser-focus on delivery. This marks a new chapter of growth and resilience to meet rising global energy demand while strengthening and expanding the UAE’s industrial and manufacturing base.

“As we deliver on this phase of growth, we are bringing together leading EPC contractors with 70 top UAE manufacturers to enhance accountability, maximize in country value and ensure Made in the Emirates products are first-choice across our projects, and are at the core of how we procure, build and execute. We invite partners who can move at the pace of the UAE’s ambitions, match flawless execution with rock-steady reliability and demonstrate an unwavering focus on local value creation to join us in this new chapter of our journey.”

The Make it With ADNOC Forum was convened by Dr. Al Jaber and brought together over 400 attendees, including government entities, private sector companies and ADNOC’s EPC contractors. It provided industry partners greater visibility into the ADNOC’s multi-billion project pipeline, unlocking a wealth of manufacturing opportunities and underscoring the strong confidence in the UAE’s industrial base.

The gathering provided greater transparency into ADNOC’s investment plans and the resulting local manufacturing opportunities. It demonstrated ADNOC’s approach to early partner engagement and long term, performance based partnerships, underpinned by a faster, more agile, and disciplined project delivery model. This approach is supported by stronger governance and ADNOC’s commitment to encouraging broader market participation in its project delivery.

The event reaffirmed the company’s drive to advance local manufacturing by strengthening collaboration between EPC contractors and national manufacturers under its ICV program.

Building on this momentum, ADNOC plans to launch ‘ADNOC Value Connect — meet the buyer’ on 5 and 6 May at Make it in the Emirates, bringing together more than 1,000 companies in an interactive environment that connects local manufacturers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), directly with key suppliers and EPC contractors to drive tangible partnerships, strengthening industrial ecosystem integration and boosting supply chain resilience.

The event was held on the eve of Make it in the Emirates 2026, which is set to take place from May 4 to 7, at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. It is hosted by the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and co-hosted by the UAE Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and ADNOC.



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