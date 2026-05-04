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LONDON: The United Arab Emirates has left the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), an alliance that does not set production policies for its members, a statement from the intergovernmental organisation showed on Sunday.
The statement follows UAE's surprise announcement on April 28 of its departure from the OPEC and OPEC+ producer groups, to prioritise boosting its own output.
OAPEC was formed in 1968 with the aim of boosting cooperation among Arab oil exporters. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Edmund Klamann)