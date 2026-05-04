LONDON: The United ​Arab ⁠Emirates has left ‌the Organization of Arab ​Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), ​an alliance that ​does not set production policies ⁠for its members, a statement from the intergovernmental ​organisation showed ‌on Sunday.

The ⁠statement ⁠follows UAE's surprise announcement ​on ‌April 28 of ⁠its departure from the OPEC and OPEC+ producer groups, to prioritise boosting its own output.

OAPEC was ‌formed in 1968 with the ⁠aim of ​boosting cooperation among Arab oil ​exporters. (Reporting by ‌Ahmad Ghaddar; ⁠Editing ​by Edmund Klamann)



