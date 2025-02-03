Airport International Group has celebrated Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) exceptional year in 2024, highlighting achievements in operations, customer experience, environmental sustainability, and community development.

Traffic figures for 2024 reflected the ongoing challenges posed by regional tensions, which impacted overall performance. Throughout the year, QAIA welcomed 8,798,595 passengers (PAX), marking a 4.4 per cent decrease against 2023 figures.

Additionally, 73,370 aircraft movements (ACM) and 75,450 tons of cargo were handled, which was 5.6 per cent lower and 12 per cent higher, respectively, than in 2023.

In December, QAIA received 710,876 PAX and 5,863 ACM (up 10.6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, compared to 2023) and 5,632 tons of cargo (down 12.5 per cent compared to 2023).

QAIA broadened its network and improved connectivity by introducing new direct routes, both seasonal and year-round, to destinations including London Stansted, Manchester, Berlin and AlUla (via Royal Jordanian) and Moscow (via Jordan Aviation and Royal Jordanian). Additionally, the resumption of key routes by various full-service and low-cost carriers further enriched the airport’s offerings.

A steadfast commitment to sustainability was evident in the advancement of the 4.8 MWac photovoltaic solar farm project, which will position QAIA as one of the largest solar-powered airports in MENA.

Meeting nearly a quarter of Airport International Group’s operation needs and reducing approximately 12,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, this project represents a pivotal step toward achieving net-zero emissions before 2050.

The airport received a Silver Jubilee Medal from King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, highlighting its significant contributions to Jordan's service and community development.

In 2024, the Government of Jordan (GoJ) granted Airport International Group a seven-year extension of its Build-Operate-Transfer concession agreement (until 2039), ensuring its ability to sustain high-quality standards and accommodate anticipated traffic growth. This decision emphasised the GoJ’s confidence in Airport International Group and underscored QAIA’s success as a model public-private partnership both locally and regionally.

QAIA was acknowledged for its passenger satisfaction, earning the title of ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ for the second consecutive year and the eighth time overall in the ACI World 2023 ASQ Survey.

QAIA also attained a 4-Star Airport Rating by SKYTRAX World Airport Audit and renewed Level 3 of the ACI World Airport Customer Experience Accreditation.

Adding to its accolades, Airport International Group received the Seal of Excellence under the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence for the Private Sector, lauding its achievement of organisational objectives.

Regarding airport infrastructure and operations, Airport International Group signed an agreement with Joramco to build a new hangar, expanding aircraft maintenance capabilities and creating 400 jobs.

Additionally, both entities renewed contracts for 30 years, reinforcing a long-term partnership to support QAIA’s strategic growth.

Airport International Group also collaborated with Miyahuna to install an 11-km pipeline, improving QAIA’s water network and access.

Another milestone was the signing of an MoU with key aviation stakeholders to implement the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) concept by 2025. This positions QAIA alongside leading airports that have adopted this global concept, enabling real-time data interchange to optimise turnaround times, runway capacity planning, airport resource utilisation, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions reduction and airlines’ on-time performance.

Furthermore, Airport International Group and Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF) received impressive ratings of 84/100 and 92/100, respectively, from ESG Score; an esteemed independent European extra-financial rating agency.

In the area of community development, AIGF celebrated the graduation of its fifth cohort from the ‘Hirfati’ training center, with 112 students successfully completing courses that equip them with essential job-market skills.

This brought the total number of ‘Hirfati’ graduates to 622 since its inception, aligning with AIGF’s focus on youth empowerment, neighboring community development and environmental sustainability, as well as UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Airport International Group also demonstrated its support for local entrepreneurship, hosting in Jordan the ‘Airport Innovation Days’ competition, launched by Groupe ADP - one of the world’s leading airport operators and its majority shareholder. The competition targeted startups driving airport industry innovation, connecting the top three Jordanian winners to resources, expertise and leaders to deliver impactful aviation solutions.

Nicolas Deviller, Airport International Group 's CEO,commented, “Looking back on 2024, we take immense pride in the milestones achieved by Airport International Group and QAIA. We were privileged to receive distinguished royal honors and global accolades, which reflect our unwavering pursuit of excellence and our service to the Kingdom. These accomplishments assert our resolve to enhance passenger experiences, embrace sustainability and expand our worldwide connectivity. The achievements of 2024 will strongly help us prepare for the future as we continue to make QAIA a place that feels like home for all who pass through its doors. I am confident that with the steadfast support of our grantor, partners, employees and shareholders, QAIA will continue to thrive as Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.” -TradeArabia News Service

