Expedia has released the 2025 Island Hot List, a guide to island travel, revealing an average 30 per cent increase in global interest.

From the cultural richness of Jamaica to the sunny shores of Koh Samui, the islands on the 2025 list reflect travellers’ values. Beyond the beautiful photos, they offer culture and authenticity, demonstrating how islands are adapting and redefining what it means to travel to these edges of the world.

Here are the destinations that made Expedia’s global Island Hot List:

Aruba (Best for Year-Round Sunshine)

Bali, Indonesia (Best for Relaxation)

Dominican Republic (Best for Adventure)

Fiji (Best for Community)

Jamaica (Best for Culture)

Koh Samui, Thailand (Best for Affordable Luxury)

Maldives (Best for Romance)

Oahu, Hawaii (Best for Surfing)

Paros, Greece (Best for Nightlife)

Sardinia, Italy (Best for Food Lovers)

Expedia data also indicates a growing interest in UAE travellers’ preferred islands, with Cyprus, Phuket, Thailand, Malta, Madagascar, and Seychelles being the top picks. These islands are attracting travellers due to affordability, easy access, and seasonal appeal, offering unique experiences.

The Expedia Island Hot List is based on a comprehensive analysis of factors including Expedia travel data, accommodation rates and quality (based on real traveller reviews), accessibility, air connectivity, weather and seasonality, tourism appeal, and traveller safety and inclusivity – as informed by travel advisories and traveller sentiment.

While the optimum time to visit varies by destination, the global report pinpoints September is on average the best time for an island getaway (outside of the Caribbean where it’s hurricane season), when affordability and weather conditions align to offer the best overall experience.

“Powered by real traveller data, the Expedia Island Hot List gives travellers the inspiration they need to plan a smarter island escape,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. “Island adventurers want standout stays, affordable prices and seamless flight access. To get that, our top tips are to travel out of season when average stay prices can fluctuate by as much as 50 per cent and bundle flights and hotels together.”

“We are honoured that the pearl of the China Sea, Koh Samui, has been recognised among the top 10 Expedia Island Hot List – a testament to the breathtaking beauty and vibrant culture of our island. Koh Samui, with its pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and warm hospitality, stands ready to welcome travellers from around the world to experience the very best of Thai island life,” said Narin Tijayang, Former Executive Director of Koh Samui Office, Tourism Authority of Thailand.

“Being named among Expedia’s top 10 island destinations is a proud moment for Jamaica,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett. “There is a vibe that can only be found in Jamaica and this recognition reflects the soul of our island – our music, food, people, and unforgettable rhythm of life. Travelers around the world continue to choose Jamaica not just for its beauty, but for the energy and authenticity that sets us apart.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

