India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan are the most sought-after destinations for travel during Eid al Fitr – between March to April 2024, according to Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The list of countries may hint at homecoming trips for UAE’s huge expat communities looking to capitalise on the lengthy holidays.

Revealing the top travel trends for Ramadan 2024 in the UAE, Wego said that there is a spike in demand for flight and hotel reservations from the UAE in the lead up to the festive season.

Eid al Fitr in the UAE this year is expected to witness a jump in outbound air traffic compared to last year's Eid. Wego has observed nearly a four-fold increase in flight searches from the UAE for travel during Eid 2024 compared to Eid 2023.

Wego forecasts an even heightened interest later as more UAE travellers finalise their travel arrangements in the weeks or days leading up to the celebration.

According to Wego data, international flight bookings from the UAE for travel in February have surpassed the numbers during the same period last year by 70.1%.

The consecutive occurrence of Ramadan, Eid al Fitr, and spring break in 2024 is anticipated to encourage the same YoY leap in bookings for trips scheduled in the coming months.

Wego data showed that airfares to some destinations may get even more expensive this year, for instance in the case of the Philippines, a favoured destination for UAE travellers.

Meanwhile, YoY average prices for flights to the UK and Germany have risen by 23.88% and 60.42% respectively.

Wego anticipates that ticket prices for popular destinations will continue to climb, especially with more families potentially planning getaways during the holidays.

Amidst a bustling month teeming with significant events like the Gulfood trade show, Dubai Duty Free tennis championships among others, Dubai has observed an uptick in hotel occupancy rates in February 2024, with bookings on Wego surpassing last year’s figures by 23.2%. Concurrently, the average Dubai hotel room rates have experienced a YoY surge of 20.3%.

Dubai hotel occupancy and daily rates may still move in an upward trajectory through the next few months, as Wego’s data indicates that demands for staycations among UAE residents also typically grow during Ramadan weekends and Eid al Fitr holiday.

