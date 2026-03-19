AMMAN — The Kingdom’s tourism income declined by 3.2 per cent in the first two months of 2026, reaching $1.2 billion, compared with $1.3 billion during the same period last year, mainly due to a 3.6 per cent drop in tourist arrivals, according to data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ). The data showed that tourism revenue from European visitors rose by 49.8 per cent, while receipts from American visitors increased by 13.4 per cent and from Asian visitors by 9.6 per cent. Tourism income from Jordanian expatriates declined by 9.6 per cent, while revenue from Arab visitors fell by 6.6 per cent and from other nationalities dropped by 8.7 per cent. The figures also indicated a 3.1 per cent decline in outbound tourism spending during the same period, which fell to $332.2 million.

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