Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination, has extended its Season 30 until May 31, 2026, bringing the season to a vibrant close coinciding with Eid Al Adha celebrations.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “Season 30 marks a significant milestone for Global Village, reflecting three decades of growth, evolution and shared success. It has shown the strength of the destination, the dedication of our teams and partners and the continued trust of our guests.”

He added: Concluding the season during Eid Al Adha, a time that brings communities together, allows us to celebrate alongside the families, residents and visitors who have made this chapter so memorable. As we look ahead to Season 31, our focus remains on building on this momentum, continuing to evolve the guest experience, strengthen our offering and reinforce Global Village’s position as one of the region’s most distinctive destinations for culture, entertainment, dining and retail.”

In the final days leading up to May 31, guests can enjoy end-of-season shopping offers, discover flavours from more than 250 dining options from around the world and watch live performances at the Main Stage and Kids’ Theatre.

Also, Global Village has extended its operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays, staying open from 5:00PM to 1:00AM, while operating from 5:00PM to midnight from Sunday to Thursday.

Throughout Season 30, Global Village brought together more than 90 cultures, 3,500 retail outlets and over 250 dining options from around the world. Guests enjoyed a rich programme of live entertainment, with 450 performers presenting more than 40,500 shows, alongside more than 200 rides, games and attractions at Carnaval.

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