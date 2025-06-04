Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) announced on Wednesday the signing of an agreement with Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) to explore opportunities to develop bauxite-related projects in Ghana.

Under the agreement, EGA and GIADEC will explore the potential for long-term bauxite offtake arrangements and collaboration on rail and port infrastructure to expand production in the West African nation, according to an EGA press statement.

Ghana has more than 900 million tonnes of bauxite resources, in one large and two smaller known deposits, and currently produces around 1.5 million tonnes of bauxite annually.

Last month, Reuters reported that Guinea has initiated a process to revoke EGA’s mining licence in the country. EGA operates one of the largest bauxite mines in the WEst African nation Guinea through its Guinea Alumina Corporation subsidiary.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.