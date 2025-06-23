Eni has reduced the presence of its personnel at the Zubair oil and gas field in Iraq as a precautionary move, a spokesman for the Italian energy group said on Monday.

U.S. attacked key Iranian nuclear sites during the weekend, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution.

Eni said it was monitoring the situation across the Middle Eastern region, in close coordination with authorities.

Shell and Chevron, which also have operations in Iraq, declined to comment on developments that might affect their business in the country.

"Our top priority is the safety of our personnel, the communities in which we operate, the environment, and our facilities," Chevron said in an emailed comment.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan and Marwa Rashad in London, editing by Gavin Jones)