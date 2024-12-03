Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has allocated five sites to establish mining clusters in the Riyadh, Makkah, and Aseer provinces.

The three mining clusters in Riyadh province include 1.01 square kilometers (sq km) Wadi Joy in Al-Majma’ah Governorate; 2.5 sq km Dilm in Al-Kharj Governorate and 23.05 sq km South Quwaiyah in Quwaiyah Governorate, the ministry said in an Arabic statement published on the social messaging platform X.

The fourth mining cluster is the 5.25 sq km Shubrqan in Al-Jumum Governorate of Makkah province.

The final cluster is the 2.24 sq km East Dhuho in Bisha Governorate of Aseer province.

The mining clusters aim to regulate the building materials quarry sector, improve governance in the industry, increase transparency and boost investor confidence, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

