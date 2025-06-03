Muscat – Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) officially inaugurated Oman’s first facility dedicated to recycling copper from mining waste on Monday, marking a significant development in the sultanate’s green industrial efforts. The RO41mn plant is located in Suhar.

Developed by Green Tech Mining and Services, the facility uses sustainable technologies to process legacy mining waste into copper cathodes. It is the first of its kind in Oman and aims to support the sultanate’s transition towards a green economy.

The opening was held under the patronage of H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and attended by senior officials and industry representatives.

The project forms part of wider goals under Oman Vision 2040 and the Oman Industrial Strategy 2040, which aim to increase the added value of local resources, localise industries and enhance competitiveness of the sultanate’s industrial base. The integrated complex was developed through a partnership between BPG Group and Oman Mining Company, with direct support from MoCIIP.

Production is scheduled to be-gin in June 2025, with an initial output of 60 tonnes of copper cathodes per year. The capacity is expected to increase to 12,000 tonnes annually by December 2026, making Oman a regional player in sustainable mining.

H E Dr Saleh bin Saeed Masan, Undersecretary for Commerce and Industry in MoCIIP, said the facility represents a “qualitative leap” in building an innovation-led and sustainable industrial sector. “This project is a practical example of clean technology in action, and a testament to the government’s commitment to integrating sustainability into industrial development,” he said.

Khalid bin Salim al Qasabi, Director General of Industry in MoCIIP, stated that the facility supports the ministry’s aim to promote industrial projects that meet global environmental and technical standards. Imran Shaikh, Managing Director of Green Tech Mining and Services, said the project is the result of a long-term partnership that began in 2018. “Launching the first phase of production using renewable energy is a strong reflection of our commitment to sustainability and Oman’s green economy.”

