MUSCAT: Oman’s labour market continued to improve in 2025, with total employment rising and the jobseeker rate declining, official data showed.

Total employment increased by 1.5 per cent to about 2.7 million workers, reflecting sustained economic activity across key sectors.

The jobseeker rate eased to 3.1 per cent from 3.3 per cent a year earlier, pointing to gradual progress in absorbing labour market pressures.

Expatriates accounted for 67.1 per cent of the workforce, while Omanis represented 32.9 per cent. The private sector remained the largest employer, accounting for 68.4 per cent of total jobs.

However, Omanis made up 21.8 per cent of workers in private and family-run businesses, compared with 90.2 per cent in government employment.

The figures suggest that Oman’s economy is moving in a positive direction, supported by investment, private-sector activity and labour policies aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

They also show that the next challenge is not only creating jobs, but ensuring that more Omanis move into productive, specialised and higher-value roles in the private sector.

Skills remain central to that transition. Around 54.9 per cent of workers held qualifications below General Diploma level, while expatriates continued to occupy many specialised and senior technical roles.

In engineering-related private-sector roles, expatriates accounted for more than nine out of ten senior positions, highlighting the need to strengthen national skills in technical fields.

At the same time, new government recruits were generally more highly qualified, with 47.1 per cent holding a bachelor’s degree or equivalent. This points to the need for closer alignment between education, training and private-sector demand.

Employment also remained concentrated in Muscat Governorate, which accounted for 32.7 per cent of total jobs, followed by Al Batinah North Governorate at 16.4 per cent.

Overall, the figures show a labour market that is expanding and gradually improving. The policy priority now is to deepen Omanisation in quality private-sector roles, improve skills matching and ensure that growth creates stronger opportunities for citizens across Oman.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).