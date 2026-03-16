AtkinsRéalis, the international engineering and design consultancy, has announced significant progress in advancing gender diversity across its GCC operations, marking one of the fastest improvements in women’s representation within the region’s engineering and infrastructure sector.

In an industry where women account for just 11.2% of the construction workforce in leading markets, the company’s latest results reflect sustained, measurable progress across hiring, promotion and leadership, said a statement from AtkinsRéalis.

Women now represent 23% of AtkinsRéalis’ GCC workforce, up from 17% in 2020, a 39% increase over five years, it stated.

Female hiring has risen from 14% to 25%, while promotion rates have increased from 16% to 24%, strengthening the pipeline for long-term advancement across all organisational levels, it added.

According to AtkinsRéalis, the representation of women in senior roles has nearly doubled, rising from 8% in 2020 to 15% today. This compares favourably to the wider GCC corporate landscape, where women hold just 6.8% of board seats across 729 listed companies.

Research shows that meaningful organisational transformation accelerates when women reach around 30% representation, positioning AtkinsRéalis ahead of typical industry trends and steadily closing the sector gap.

A notable milestone has been the growth in national women’s participation, increasing from 9% in 2020 to 51% in 2025, supported by targeted development initiatives. This reflects the UAE’s broader trajectory, where women now account for 57% of Emirati nationals working in the private sector, it stated.

Campbell Gray, CEO, AtkinsRéalis Middle East, said: "Our results show what is possible when diversity is treated as a business priority, not an aspiration. We are reshaping the talent profile of our organisation and demonstrating leadership in a sector that has traditionally been slow to change. This momentum reinforces our belief that diverse teams deliver better solutions for our clients and drive long-term value for the region."

Supported by leadership development programmes, technical training, employee resource groups and cross-industry partnerships, the company will now introduce strengthened regional inclusion targets, expand leadership pathways for women in engineering and project roles, and implement enhanced gender equity metrics across its GCC operations to ensure transparency, accountability and long-term impact.

Naomi Miles, Vice President Human Resources, Middle East at AtkinsRéalis, said: "Creating an inclusive and equitable workplace is central to our regional strategy. These results demonstrate meaningful progress and sustained commitment to ensuring women can grow, lead and succeed across technical and project roles."

With more than 4,000 employees across the region, AtkinsRéalis’ progress signals a tangible shift in a sector historically slow to change, reinforcing its position as a regional leader in building a more innovative, competitive and inclusive engineering industry, she added.-TradeArabia News Service

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