Muscat – A specialised forum aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for Omanis in the tourism sector will be held on May 6, bringing together key public and private stakeholders to discuss workforce development and labour market needs.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in cooperation with the Ministry of Labour, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the National Employment Programme. Scheduled to take place at the Chamber’s premises in Azaiba, the forum will highlight key pillars for strengthening national workforce participation in tourism, including training and qualification pathways, job localisation efforts, labour market challenges and opportunities, and wage support mechanisms.

The initiative targets establishments operating in the tourism ecosystem such as hospitality providers, travel agencies and tour operators, in addition to companies affiliated with the heritage and tourism sectors.

The forum aligns with ongoing efforts to boost Omanisation and equip talent with the skills required to meet the evolving demands of the tourism market.

The programme, running from 9.30am to 12.30pm, will feature discussions and presentations addressing current employment trends and opportunities, while also shedding light on government initiatives designed to support job seekers and employers alike.

The forum is expected to provide a platform for constructive dialogue between policymakers and industry representatives, contributing to sustainable workforce development in one of the sultanate’s key economic sectors.

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