A joint venture of OHL Arabia, the Saudi subsidiary of Madrid-based construction company Obrascón Huarte Lain (OHLA Group) and Hassan Allam Construction Saudi Limited Co, subsidiary of Egypt’s Hassan Allam Holding, have been awarded a contract by Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to execute the construction works for the Dammam 2nd Industrial City Railway Connection Project.

The 22.7-kilometre single-track railway project is located in Eastern Province near the Arabian Gulf.

The scope covers civil foundations, earthworks, and track infrastructure, a 265-metre bridge across Highway HW615, a 118-metre bridge over the ARAMCO Pipeline Corridor, installation of signalling and telecommunication systems and utility works associated with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC).

Contract value and project timelines weren't disclosed.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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