MUSCAT - The Oman Centre for Commercial Arbitration (OCCA), affiliated with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), announced its new corporate identity on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Officials described the move as a strategic turning point in the Centre's history, reflecting its future direction towards strengthening its position as a specialized institution for resolving commercial disputes according to the highest international standards.

The Centre also announced the organization of an arbitration competition and the second edition of the "Muscat Arbitration Days," scheduled to take place from December 7 to 9 this year at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held under the auspices of Muneer bin Ali al Muneeri, Vice President of Operations at the Oman Investment Authority, and in the presence of Shaikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, OCCI Chairman, along with several undersecretaries, dignitaries, and a distinguished group of legal professionals, arbitrators, investors, and other stakeholders.

OCCI’s Al Rawas affirmed that the role of the Oman Centre for Commercial Arbitration has become more prominent and influential this year, especially given the support it has received from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, who directed that the Centre be the official body responsible for standard contracts and government commercial contracts. Al Rawas also noted that the value of cases handled by the Centre in recent years has exceeded $360 million, reflecting the growing confidence in its services and its role in resolving commercial disputes.

Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OCCA, affirmed that commercial arbitration is no longer merely an alternative dispute resolution method, but has become a fundamental pillar of the modern business environment and a significant factor in enhancing investor confidence and achieving economic stability. He added that the Centre continues to develop its institutional and regulatory frameworks to keep pace with the rapid changes in the world of trade and investment and to align with best practices and international standards adopted by leading arbitration institutions worldwide.

Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Mandhari, CEO of the Centre, presented the Centre's new visual identity, explaining that the logo and new official colors feature symmetrical geometric dimensions inspired by traditional Omani Islamic architecture, reflecting the Centre's national identity and enhancing its institutional presence both locally and internationally.

As part of its future plans and programmes, the center announced the organization of an arbitration competition and the second edition of "Muscat Arbitration Days," which is expected to attract more than 1,500 participants. The event will feature over 60 specialized institutions and centers, more than 50 speakers and experts, and more than 15 panel discussions addressing various issues and developments related to commercial arbitration and dispute resolution.

The ceremony also witnessed the launch of the revised Arbitration Rules for 2026, along with the unveiling of the Centre's 2025 Annual Report. Since its establishment, the Center has built a professional base of 150 arbitrators, mediators, and experts in various fields related to arbitration and dispute resolution. It also successfully signed 18 local and international Memoranda of Understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation, exchanging expertise, and developing the commercial arbitration system.

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