Visa has released the annual Stay Secure study in Qatar, which assesses consumer awareness and behaviours around digital commerce and fraud. This year’s edition, conducted by Wakefield Research, highlights how AI‑enabled shopping and social commerce are changing consumer behaviour even as expectations around trust and protection remain firmly in place. Consumers are embracing artificial intelligence as part of their shopping journeys, according to the study, citing that 90% in Qatar have used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to assist with shopping, including comparing prices (60%), finding gift ideas (58%), and checking reviews or product ratings (56%).

The appeal is clear: 95% feel new technologies, including AI-powered tools, are making online shopping faster and easier than before, the study noted. AI is also influencing discovery, with 56% typically discovering new brands or retailers while shopping online, it also stated.

“However, consumers remain more cautious when it comes to AI handling transactions on their behalf. Today, only 28% would trust AI agents to complete checkout, reinforcing the importance of earning consumer trust in the age of agentic commerce,” the study noted. To Page 7

As AI adoption grows, the study stated that consumers increasingly view the technology as part of the solution to fraud. Some 57% feel AI has made scams easier to recognise today and 81% believe AI will play a critical role in protecting consumers from fraud in the future.

Shopping through social platforms has become mainstream, with 75% of consumers in Qatar having purchased products directly through social media platforms, according to the study. As commerce expands across new channels, it emphasised that fraud risks continue to follow consumers online.

Another 33% have experienced a financial scam in the past 12 months. Among those who have experienced a scam, 50% report the incident occurred on social media, more than those who encounter scams on other platforms such as websites, online marketplaces, or shopping apps, the study stated.

The study also highlights growing concern around how children encounter scams online, with 84% of consumers reporting that children in their lives struggle to recognise scams. A significant 60% have seen a child fall victim to a scam while gaming or shopping online.

That concern comes as children gain greater access to digital commerce. Thirty-seven percent of parents in Qatar have children who can access mobile payment apps or digital wallets, the study pointed out.

When it comes to protecting against fraud while shopping online, consumers look first to institutions rather than themselves. Forty-eight percent believe banks or financial institutions should be primarily responsible, followed by government authorities or regulators (39%) and payment providers (28%). Only 14% believe consumers themselves should hold primary responsibility.

They also want more proactive reassurance, noted the study. Fifty-eight percent would feel secure receiving real-time alerts from their bank or payment app when something looks suspicious, while 35% would feel more comfortable seeing a familiar, trusted logo at checkout, it stated.

“Visa’s Stay Secure study reveals that as online shopping and social commerce continue to accelerate, fraud and scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Consumers perceive fraud protection as a shared responsibility but expect banks and payment providers to take the lead, highlighting the importance of secure-by-design payment systems,” said Dibyajyoti Sen, head of Risk, GCC, Visa.

He added: “As commerce moves toward more AI-powered and agentic experiences, consumers are embracing the convenience AI can bring to shopping but remain skeptical about AI completing purchases on their behalf. With Visa Intelligent Commerce, we are enabling the next era of commerce built on trust, control and confidence.”

The Stay Secure study was commissioned by Visa and conducted by Wakefield Research from January to February, 2026. It involved a survey of 5,800 adults aged 18 years and older across 17 CEMEA markets, including Bahrain, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Ukraine, and the UAE.

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