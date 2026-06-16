Doha, Qatar: Qatar is reinforcing its status as one of the Gulf region’s leading tourism destinations this summer, supported by robust visitor growth, strategic tourism campaigns, world-class hospitality offerings, and a packed calendar of entertainment, sporting, and family-oriented events.

Tourism experts and industry stakeholders have highlighted the country’s remarkable resilience and continued appeal, despite regional challenges that have affected travel patterns in recent months. The momentum comes as Qatar capitalizes on its designation as the Gulf Tourism Capital for 2026, a recognition that reflects the country’s sustained investment in tourism infrastructure, hospitality, and visitor experiences.

Speaking to Qatar Television, tourism expert Ayman Al-Qudwa described Doha as “the Gulf tourism capital in 2026,” emphasizing that the achievement was built on exceptional performance indicators and record-breaking tourism figures recorded in 2025.

He noted that Qatar’s successful hosting of major sporting events, particularly the second edition of the FIFA Arab Cup, significantly enhanced the country’s tourism profile. According to Al-Qudwa, the tournament attracted attendance levels that exceeded expectations and demonstrated Qatar’s capability to organize world-class events that appeal to regional and international audiences.

Al-Qudwa also highlighted Qatar’s rapid recovery in travel and tourism activity despite disruptions experienced across the region. He pointed to the effectiveness of Visit Qatar’s “Hala Summer” campaign, which targets visitors from GCC countries, particularly neighboring Saudi Arabia and other regional markets. The campaign leverages Qatar’s proximity, ease of access, and extensive transportation network to attract family travelers during the summer season.

He explained that Hamad International Airport, the Abu Samra border crossing, and Qatar Airways have played a pivotal role in supporting the tourism sector’s recovery. Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport have seen a significant recovery in regional operations, with services to GCC destinations rebounding strongly following earlier travel disruptions, underscoring the resilience of the region's aviation sector.

Visitor statistics further underscore the positive outlook for the sector. International visitor arrivals rose from approximately 67,000 in March to 127,000 in April, before surging to 267,000 in May, indicating strong demand and growing confidence among travelers. Al-Qudwa described the upcoming summer season as “highly promising” and expected visitor numbers to continue increasing throughout the coming months.

The hospitality sector is also contributing to the summer tourism drive. Katara Hospitality, a global leader in hotel ownership and management, has launched its highly anticipated summer campaign, “Summer Your Way,” running from June 1 through August 31, 2026.

The initiative brings together a collection of the company’s premier hotels and resorts across Qatar under a unified promotional platform.

The campaign offers exclusive seasonal experiences, luxury accommodation packages, and family-focused benefits designed to attract citizens, residents, and visitors from across the GCC. Participating properties include luxury hotels, beachfront resorts, wellness destinations, and family entertainment venues, providing a wide range of options for summer travelers.

Family tourism remains a key pillar of Qatar’s summer strategy. As schools break for the summer holidays, Visit Qatar has spotlighted some of the country’s most popular aquatic attractions through the Hala Summer 2026 programme. Among the featured destinations are Meryal Waterpark and Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, both of which offer extensive water-based entertainment and adventure experiences for families and visitors of all ages.

Meanwhile, Qatar Calendar’s June 2026 programme is contributing to the vibrant summer atmosphere by presenting a diverse schedule of sporting events, exhibitions, cultural performances, and entertainment activities. As part of the Hala Summer campaign, the calendar showcases a variety of experiences designed to appeal to both residents and international visitors.

The month’s highlights include the prestigious Diamond League athletics championship, the internationally recognized Project Qatar exhibition, and a range of musical and theatrical productions. Organizers say the programme transforms Doha into a dynamic hub of activity, further strengthening Qatar’s position as a preferred year-round tourism destination.

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