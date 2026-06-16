MUSCAT - Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO) is offering investors a dividend yield of between 7.8 and 8.3 per cent for 2026, the company has disclosed ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) that opens for subscription on Monday.

The fertiliser producer expects to pay a minimum dividend of 12.1 baisa per share, equivalent to RO 80.8 million, for the year ending December 2026, according to details released by the company. Of that total, 6.8 baisa per share is due to be paid in September 2026. The indicated yield is based on an IPO price range of 146 to 156 baisa per share.

The listing is one of the most significant on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) in recent years and forms part of the wider divestment programme being pursued by Oman Investment Authority. OQ Group is selling down its stake alongside fellow shareholders KRIBHCO and IFFCO, the Indian fertiliser cooperatives that co-own the venture. Bank Muscat is acting as issue manager, with Muscat Clearing and Depository handling settlement.

To build investor interest, OMIFCO is staging a series of roadshows across the Sultanate of Oman. The campaign begins in Sur on June 16 at the Grand Sur Hotel, followed by Nizwa on June 17, Salalah on June 21, Suhar on June 23 and Muscat on June 24. Each session runs from 5pm to 6.30pm, with the final event held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

OMIFCO operates a world-scale fertiliser complex at Sur, benefiting from competitive natural gas pricing under its supply agreement with Integrated Gas Company. Its prospectus places the company in the second quartile of global urea exporters on cost competitiveness.

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