Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Egypt Gas approved the board's proposal to pay out dividends worth EGP 0.50 per share for 2025, according to a bourse filing.

The dividends are set to be disbursed in one or more installments, depending on the company's cash liquidity.

In 2025, the EGX-listed firm recorded a 7.45% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax, reaching EGP 312.634 million, compared to EGP 290.961 million.

Under its 2026 estimated budget, Egypt Gas plans to achieve net profits of EGP 420 million and revenues of EGP 9.50 billion.