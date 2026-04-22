Dana Gas, a large regional private sector natural gas company in Middle East, announced that shareholders have approved a cash dividend of 6.5 fils ($0.018) per share for the full year 2025 at its Annual General Assembly Meeting.

This represents an 18 per cent increase compared to company’s 2024 dividend.

The increased dividend reflects Dana Gas’ strengthened financial position, underpinned by resilient operations and a prudent approach in the current geopolitical environment.

Hamid Jafar, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “The approval of this increased dividend reflects the resilience of our business, our continued financial discipline, supported by a higher oil price environment. At the time of the Board’s March meeting, given the prevailing geopolitical environment, a cautious approach was taken. The approved dividend of 6.5 fils reflects improved conditions and stronger visibility since then and is supported by the Board. We remain committed to a progressive dividend approach, aligned with sustainable cash generation, while maintaining the financial flexibility to support long-term growth.”

-OGN/TradeArabia News Service

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