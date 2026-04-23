Dubai-listed Amlak Finance has announced that it has secured the investors' approval at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) for distribution of cash dividends worth AED735 million ($200 million) - equivalent to 49 fils per share - to its shareholders for FY2025.

Total income rose to AED3.12 billion from AED233 million in 2024, driven mainly by the sale of its Ras Al Khor land bank. The transaction, completed in July 2025, generated proceeds of AED2.9 billion and a gain of AED2.14 billion.

Amlak said its total assets stood at AED3.42 billion at the end of 2025, while operating costs fell 9% year-on-year to AED92 million.

The decision for the payout, equivalent to 49% of share capital, represents a historic milestone for the region’s pioneer financial services provider, thus reinforcing its solid financial foundation and its ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Following the AGM, and in light of the feedback received on the proposed new Business Plan, Amlak said the board will undertake a comprehensive review of additional strategic options to ensure alignment with shareholder expectations and long term value creation.

Amidst these strategic considerations, Amlak will continue progressing the managed exit of its remaining legacy business lines and residual assets.

A primary focus remains the continued transfer and sale of the Real Estate Finance (REF) portfolio, which will ultimately involve the company surrendering its Central Bank UAE license.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Jamal Hamed Almarri said: "Today marks a historic moment for Amlak Finance and our valued shareholders. Resuming dividend payments reflects the resilience, dedication, and strategic vision that have guided our journey."

"It highlights our financial strength, the disciplined actions we have taken in recent years in positioning the company for sustainable long-term growth. The Board acknowledges the feedback received from the shareholders and remains committed to ongoing engagement to ensure the Company’s future direction continues to align with stakeholder interests," it stated.

CEO Arif Albastaki said: "Supported by a strengthened financial position, Amlak is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

"Following the shareholder meeting, we remain focused on identifying the most effective path forward, while actively evaluating a range of strategic options in close engagement with our stakeholders," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

